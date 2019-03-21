Hader threw a scoreless inning in relief in Wednesday's spring game against the Padres.

Hader struggled a bit in his previous two appearances, but he was able to right the ship Wednesday, allowing only one runner on base (via a walk) and striking out another. Hader looks ready for the regular season, allowing just five runners to reach base this spring (0.79 WHIP) and striking out 13 batters over 6.1 innings, and there's a chance he could be more involved in the save mix than expected early on with fellow relievers Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress both dealing with arm issues.

More News
Our Latest Stories