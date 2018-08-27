Hader tossed two perfect innings of relief in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Hader entered the game probably an inning before manager Craig Counsell would have wanted to use him, but that did not stop him from shutting down the Pirates entirely. Hader struck out two batters Sunday and continues to pile up the punchouts, recording at least two in five straight appearances. He has not piled up saves lately, however, as Counsell has opted to use Hader for two innings in three straight appearances while letting fellow reliever Jeremy Jeffress handle the ninth-inning duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories