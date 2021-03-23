Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed Tuesday that Hader will serve as a traditional closer this season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers have been creative with Hader's usage in the past, and presence of Devin Williams, who struck out more than half of the batters he faced last season, could have allowed the team to regularly deploy Hader earlier in games. It appears as though they'll go the more conventional route, however. Hader turned the so-called "Andrew Miller role" into the "Josh Hader role" early in his career, averaging 4.3 outs per appearances while saving just 12 games over his first two seasons. He's been a traditional closer to the last two years, though, and his outs per appearance continue to drop, falling to 3.7 in 2019 before sinking to 2.7 last year. Having a true closer role may continue to suppress his innings total but will nevertheless be a big boost to his fantasy value in most setups.