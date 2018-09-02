Hader was not available Saturday due to planned rest following recent heavy usage, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The suffocating southpaw might've been able to help stop the bleeding during the Nationals' four-run eighth inning that stole the game from the Brewers, but Hader had worked 8.2 innings (six appearances) in 12 days heading into Saturday. He'll presumably be available Sunday for a save spot in the series finale.