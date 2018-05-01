Hader is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Unsurprisingly, Hader will get the day off after dazzling in an eight-out relief appearance Monday that saw him strike out all eight batters he faced to collect the save. The 24-year-old southpaw now owns a remarkable 1.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB through 18 innings this season.