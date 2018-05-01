Brewers' Josh Hader: Unavailable Tuesday
Hader is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Unsurprisingly, Hader will get the day off after dazzling in an eight-out relief appearance Monday that saw him strike out all eight batters he faced to collect the save. The 24-year-old southpaw now owns a remarkable 1.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB through 18 innings this season.
