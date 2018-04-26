Hader recorded the final two eights of the eighth inning -- both via strikeout -- in Wednesday's victory over the Royals.

In the latest example of manager Craig Counsell not sticking to traditional bullpen roles, Hader was used in a key spot and then promptly removed despite not experiencing any issues -- likely because Counsell had an eye on the Brewers' as-big-as-it-gets-for-April series with the Cubs that starts Thursday. Hader is giving fantasy players exactly what they want in the strikeout and ratio departments; just don't expect him to pile up the save numbers most relievers of his caliber do.