Brewers' Josh Hader: Used situationally Wednesday
Hader recorded the final two eights of the eighth inning -- both via strikeout -- in Wednesday's victory over the Royals.
In the latest example of manager Craig Counsell not sticking to traditional bullpen roles, Hader was used in a key spot and then promptly removed despite not experiencing any issues -- likely because Counsell had an eye on the Brewers' as-big-as-it-gets-for-April series with the Cubs that starts Thursday. Hader is giving fantasy players exactly what they want in the strikeout and ratio departments; just don't expect him to pile up the save numbers most relievers of his caliber do.
More News
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Notches third save•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Records first career save Saturday•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Racking up strikeouts in bunches•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Slated to remain in multi-inning role•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Could form part of closer committee•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Candidate to close in Knebel's absence•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...