Brewers' Josh Hader: Won't pitch Monday
Hader is unavailable for Monday's game against the Angels after throwing 2.2 innings Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This update from skipper Craig Counsell is unsurprising, as it took Hader 36 pitches to retire the final eight batters in Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. He could be down for the next few days, but Counsell neglected to reveal when his star reliever might be available to pitch again. Hader has slotted into the closer's role for Milwaukee in the early going, so with the left-hander out of the mix Monday, it remains to be seen who Counsell will roll with in a save situation. Alex Wilson is the only reliever who's gotten a chance to slam the door in 2019, outside of Hader.
