Lindblom (1-1) took the loss Saturday at Pittsburgh after giving up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over four innings.

The right-hander gave up three extra-base hits Saturday, including a two-run, 434-foot blast to Gregory Polanco during his final frame. Lindblom has a 6.65 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 21.2 innings and will look to turn things around Thursday against the Reds.