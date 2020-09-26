Lindblom (2-4) took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

While Milwaukee's bullpen would add plenty of fuel to the fire in an eventual 9-1 loss, Lindblom wasn't effective to kick things off, needing 47 pitches (28 strikes) to record his seven outs. The right-hander's return to MLB did not go smoothly in 2020, and he finishes up the campaign with a 5.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP despite a strong 52:16 K:BB through 45.1 innings.