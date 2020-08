Lindblom (1-0) earned the win in Thursday's victory over the White Sox. He gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning seven across five innings.

Lindblom was bothered by a back problem earlier this week, but that didn't seem to matter in this one as he cruised towards his first win of the campaign against a dangerous lineup such as the White Sox's one. He has racked up 12 strikeouts in 8.2 innings this season, and his next start is scheduled for Aug. 12 at home against the Twins.