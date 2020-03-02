Brewers' Josh Lindblom: Effective thus far
Lindblom allowed one earned run over three innings in Sunday's spring game against the Reds. He gave up three hits and walked one batter while striking out another.
Lindblom spent four of the past five years pitching in Korea, but he returned stateside over the offseason and signed a three-year contract with the Brewers. His contract put him on track to break camp with a spot in the starting rotation, and his results thus far this spring -- he has tossed six innings and has given up three earned runs, ceded six hits, and has posted a 5:1 K:BB -- have not changed that.
