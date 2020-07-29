Lindblom was removed from Tuesday's start against the Pirates after experiencing back cramps.
The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts over 3.2 innings before leaving with the back cramps. Overall it appears to be a positive development for Lindblom, rather than him dealing with a more series back issue. The 33-year-old could end up missing his next start depending how he feels over the next couple days, but he's unlikely to face an extended absence.