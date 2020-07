Lindblom (back) is expected to make his next start on schedule, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lindblom prematurely exited Tuesday's game against the Pirates after experiencing back spasms, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss his next turn in the rotation. Prior to exiting, the right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.