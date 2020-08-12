Lindblom didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Twins, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

The eight whiffs were a season high for the right-hander, but Lindblom was on the hook for his first loss of the year until the Brewers staged a comeback in the later innings. His return to MLB after a two-year stint in the KBO has been a mixed bag so far -- Lindblom's 35.7 percent strikeout rate is outstanding, but it comes with a 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 5.39 FIP. The 33-year-old will look to rebound in his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Cubs.