Lindblom tossed five scoreless innings in the win over the Cardinals during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader, allowing three hits while fanning six. He did not issue a walk and did not factor in the decision.

It was a solid showing for Lindblom, who was temporarily taken out of the rotation following a shaky outing Sept. 1. The performance dropped the right-hander's ERA to 5.26 and improved his K:BB to 48:15. Given his success Monday, Lindblom figures to stick in the rotation going forward, with his next start likely to come Sunday against Kansas City.