Lindblom's next turn in the rotation will be skipped, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The Brewers had an off day Thursday and will have two more on Monday and next Thursday, so they won't need a full rotation any time soon. The veteran righty hasn't been anything special in his return stateside, even if you look at his 4.83 FIP rather than his 6.46 ERA, though his 29.0 percent strikeout rate is considerably above his 22.3 percent career mark.