Lindblom (1-3) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Tigers.

Lindblom got through the first two innings without issue but fell apart from there. He allowed a leadoff home run in the third inning, accounting for the first of the four earned runs he allowed across his next two frames. This outing marked the third time in his last five starts that Lindblom has allowed more than three earned runs, none of which lasted more than five innings. For the season, Lindblom now has a 6.46 ERA with a 40:15 K:BB across 30.2 frames. He'll look to get on track in his next start, currently projected to come Tuesday in a rematch at Detroit.