Lindblom exited Tuesday's start against the Pirates with an apparent injury during the fourth inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander started out with three scoreless frames, but he labored through the fourth inning before leaving the field with the athletic trainer. Lindblom is in line for the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts over 3.2 innings. The Brewers should provide an update as the 33-year-old is further evaluated.