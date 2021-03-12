Lindblom gave up four earned runs over 3.0 innings in Friday's spring game against the Royals. He allowed three hits and posted a 6:2 K:BB in the contest.

Lindblom has appeared in three games this spring, and while he has struck out 10 batters over six innings, he has also posted a 7.50 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over that span. Thus far his spring has mimicked his 2020 season, as he has punched out a fair number of batters but has allowed too many of them to reach base and cross home plate. Lindblom is not necessarily guaranteed to open the season in the Brewers' starting rotation, but as long as he is healthy it's likely he will snag one of the spots that are left unsettled.