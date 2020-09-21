Lindblom (2-3) allowed one run on three hits across 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and earning the win over Kansas City.

Lindblom kept the Royals scoreless through five innings before he left the game and was charged with a run allowed by Freddy Peralta in the sixth. Over his last two starts, he's allowed just one run over 10.1 innings, lowering his ERA from 6.06 to 4.81 in the process. Lindblom will make his final start of the season Friday at home against St. Louis.