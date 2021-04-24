Lindblom was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right knee effusion.

Lindblom struggled mightily as a long reliever in Friday's blowout loss to the Cubs, and his injury may have contributed to his struggles. The right-hander allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings Friday and will now miss time due to a knee issue. It's not yet clear when Lindblom will be cleared to return. Outfielder Corey Ray was recalled by the Brewers in a corresponding move.