Lindblom landed on the bereavement list Wednesday.
Players typically miss around three days on the bereavement list. Lindblom's next start isn't expected to come until Monday at the earliest, so he shouldn't end up missing a turn in the rotation even if pandemic-related protocols delay his return by a day or two.
