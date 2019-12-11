Play

Lindblom signed a three-year, $9.1 million contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lindblom last pitched in the majors for the Pirates in 2017, but he was effective as a starting pitcher in Korea, where he posted a 2.50 ERA in 30 starts for the Doosan Bears en route to being named the KBO MVP. The 32-year-old's major-league resume mainly includes work out of the bullpen, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him work into the rotation given his success as a starter in Korea.

More News
Our Latest Stories