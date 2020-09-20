Lindblom was reinstated from the bereavement list ahead of Sunday's start against the Royals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ben Gamel (quad) was moved to the 10-day IL to open up a roster spot for Lindblom, who will be looking to build on Monday's six-strikeout gem against St. Louis. Even if he's not so great in his return Sunday, Lindblom will likely get another start with the Brewers playing eight games next week, including a doubleheader Friday.