Brewers' Josh Lindblom: Set to start nightcap Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lindblom will start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Lindblom will stay on normal rest to start the nightcap, with Brent Suter taking the ball in Game 1. The right-hander will look to pick up his third win and try to lower his 4.81 ERA.
