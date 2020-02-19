Manager Craig Counsell said Lindblom will start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Rangers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 32-year-old inked a three-year, $9.1 million deal in December and will open up spring training for the Brewers. Lindblom is making his return to the majors from the Korean Baseball Organization after posting a 2.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 30 starts last season to earn MVP honors.