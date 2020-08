Lindblom (1-2) was tagged with the loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while fanning four across four innings.

Lindblom hasn't been able to pitch more than four innings in three of his last four starts, and he is yet to reach the sixth inning in any of his six appearances thus far. He has also given up two or more runs in every outing, so his 6.31 ERA in 25.2 innings across six starts shouldn't be very surprising.