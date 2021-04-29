Lindblom (knee) threw a round of live batting practice Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
Reserve catcher Luke Maile took some swings against Lindblom, as did rehabbing outfielders Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps). The fact that Lindblom is back on the mound just five days after landing on the 10-day injured list suggests that he's already making good progress in his recovery from a right knee effusion. Once the Brewers deem him ready to return from the IL, Lindblom will likely settle back into a long-relief role out of the Milwaukee bullpen.
