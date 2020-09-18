Lindblom (personal) will start Sunday against the Royals, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Lindblom was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday, but he's expected back after a relatively short stay. He owns an unimpressive 5.26 ERA in 37.2 innings this season but has a considerably better 4.15 FIP, as he's striking out 29.8 percent of opposing batters while walking an acceptable 9.3 percent.