Lindblom allowed five earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight across five innings Sunday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Lindblom struggled early in his start -- he allowed three runs in the first frame -- but settled in to allow only a walk and a base hit across his next four innings. Ultimately, he was undone by his control as he led off the sixth inning by hitting a batter and handing out a free pass, both of whom were allowed to cross the plate after he was yanked from the game. Positively, Lindblom still proved to be deceptive as he generated 19 swinging strike on 90 total pitches. For the season, Lindblom has a 6.62 ERA across 17.2 innings, but has racked up 28 punchouts in the process. He'll look to harness his control in his next outing, currently projected to come Saturday at Pittsburgh.