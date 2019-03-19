The Brewers are expected to make a decision regarding Tomlin in the coming days, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tomlin's contract apparently includes an opt-out clause that kicks in later in the week. He owns a lackluster 4.80 ERA and 9:2 K:BB through 15 innings this spring, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him part ways with the Brewers in search of another major-league opportunity, should Milwaukee choose to leave him off its 40-man roster.