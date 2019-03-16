Brewers' Josh Tomlin: Back on track
Tomlin allowed one earned run over four innings of relief in Friday's spring game against the Padres.
Tomlin was tagged for six earned runs over three innings in a March 3 appearance, but he has been much sharper since, allowing just one hit and a walk over five innings on March 9 before delivering Friday's results. Tomlin is competing for a spot in the Brewers' rotation and is seemingly on the outside looking in, but he certainly put his best foot forward his last two times out.
