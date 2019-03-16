Tomlin allowed one earned run over four innings of relief in Friday's spring game against the Padres.

Tomlin was tagged for six earned runs over three innings in a March 3 appearance, but he has been much sharper since, allowing just one hit and a walk over five innings on March 9 before delivering Friday's results. Tomlin is competing for a spot in the Brewers' rotation and is seemingly on the outside looking in, but he certainly put his best foot forward his last two times out.

