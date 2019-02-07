Tomlin signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Tomlin should compete for a long-relief role during camp. The veteran right-hander struggled as both as starter and reliever in 2018, compiling a 6.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 across 70.1 innings (nine starts, 23 relief appearances). Tomlin will need to fix his homer issues -- he allowed a whopping 3.2 HR/9 in 2018 -- if he wants to hold a big-league gig next season.