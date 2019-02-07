Brewers' Josh Tomlin: Links up with Brewers
Tomlin signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Tomlin should compete for a long-relief role during camp. The veteran right-hander struggled as both as starter and reliever in 2018, compiling a 6.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 across 70.1 innings (nine starts, 23 relief appearances). Tomlin will need to fix his homer issues -- he allowed a whopping 3.2 HR/9 in 2018 -- if he wants to hold a big-league gig next season.
More News
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Not on roster for ALDS•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Limited in effective start•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Will get start Thursday vs. Royals•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Claims win in relief•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Indians' Josh Tomlin: Receives another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Player Rankings: 101-110
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-100 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 111-120
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 111-120 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 121-130
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 121-130 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 131-140
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 131-140 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 141-150
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 141-150 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 151-160
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 151-160 in our consensus...