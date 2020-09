Geraldo is one of the players to be named later the Brewers are receiving in Monday's trade that sent David Phelps to the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

A 6-foot, 175-pound righty, Geraldo spent his entire age-18 season pitching stateside in the Gulf Coast League. He logged a 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB in 25 innings (12 appearances).