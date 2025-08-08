The Brewers signed Merryweather to a minor-league contract Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Merryweather began the season with the Cubs before being released in late May. The righty reliever then landed with the Mets on a minor-league deal, but he opted out of his contract in early August without having made an appearance with the big-league club. Merryweather will begin his Milwaukee tenure with Triple-A Nashville, per Hogg.