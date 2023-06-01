Teheran evened his record at 1-1 after tossing six innings and allowing one unearned run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. He scattered four hits and failed to strike out a batter while issuing no walks.

Three of the hits Teheran allowed went for extra bases, though one was a run-scoring triple off the bat of Kevin Kiermaier, who hit a soft fly ball that was badly misplayed by Brewers outfielder Brian Anderson. Though Teheran hasn't pitched as well his 0.82 ERA and 0.82 WHIP through his first two starts with Milwaukee would indicate, he's been able to find the strike zone consistently and has eschewed hard contact for the most part. He's not making many bats miss, however; he's generated a poor 5.6 percent swinging-strike rate across 162 pitches over his two outings.