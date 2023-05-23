Teheran signed a one-year contract Tuesday with the Brewers, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Teheran was able to score a guaranteed major-league deal after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday. He had an underwhelming 5.63 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through eight starts this season at Triple-A El Paso, but the Brewers are desperate for healthy arms capable of eating innings and the 32-year-old right-hander might get an immediate opportunity to work out of the Milwaukee rotation.