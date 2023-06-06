Teheran (1-2) took the loss against Cincinnati on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Teheran couldn't quite match the excellence of rookie hurler Andrew Abbott, who allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings for the Reds. However, the veteran pitched well in his own right, throwing a season-high 6.1 frames and notching his second straight quality start. Though Teheran has lost two of his three starts on the campaign, he's given up just three earned runs over 17.1 innings for a 1.56 ERA. He isn't striking out many batters, pitched in independent ball last season and hasn't posted a season ERA lower than 3.50 in the majors since 2016, so there's reason to be skeptical about his resurgence. That said, Teheran has had major-league success in the past, so there's a chance he could can maintain fantasy relevance even if his numbers eventually fall back closer to his career norms.