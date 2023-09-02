Teheran (hip) covered 2.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four Thursday in his rehab start with Triple-A Nashville.

Teheran tossed 60 pitches (34 strikes) in the second outing of his rehab assignment overall after he previously made a three-inning start for High-A Wisconsin on Aug. 25. The right-hander will likely need at least one more outing in the minors to get fully stretched out for starting duty, but it's not certain that Milwaukee will have a spot available for him in its rotation once he's healthy. Colin Rea will be called up from Nashville to fill in Saturday against the Phillies for injured No. 5 starter Adrian Houser (elbow). How Rea performs Saturday along with how quickly Houser recovers from his injury may dictate whether Teheran gets another look in the Milwaukee rotation.