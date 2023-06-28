Teheran (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets after he gave up seven runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out two and walked none.

Teheran entered the contest with just six earned runs allowed in six starts with Milwaukee, but New York topped that mark Tuesday on the strength of four home runs. The veteran right-hander has a 2.85 ERA and 0.93 WHIP through 41 innings this year, but his fantasy ceiling is limited by a 5.5 K/9. Depending on whether the Brewers utilize a five-man or six-man rotation this week, Teheran lines up to next pitch against the Pirates or Cubs.