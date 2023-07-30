Teheran (2-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Teheran was impressive against Atlanta in his previous start, allowing one run over six innings in a no-decision. The rematch Saturday against his former club didn't go anywhere near as well, as the right-hander gave up six runs in the first inning and a season-high nine runs overall. Atlanta tagged Teheran for three homers, accounting for five of the runs against him. The veteran hurler made for a good story when he opened the campaign with a 1.53 ERA over his first six starts after appearing in just one big-league game across the previous two seasons. However, things have mostly soured for Teheran since, as he holds an 0-3 record and an 8.89 ERA in his subsequent five outings.