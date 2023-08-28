Teheran (hip) is set to make the next appearance of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After striking out four batters while allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk over three innings in his first rehab outing Friday with High-A Wisconsin, Teheran will jump two levels for his second appearance. Assuming Teheran is able to build up from anywhere between four and six innings Wednesday, he should be ready to take on a traditional starting role with the Brewers. While Milwaukee wouldn't appear to have a rotation spot available for Teheran at the moment, that could change if the forearm tightness that knocked Adrian Houser out of Sunday's win over the Padres is serious enough to send him to the 15-day injured list.