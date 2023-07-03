Teheran did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

Teheran allowed three runs in both the second and third innings, but he'd bear down and blank the Cubs over his final three frames as the Brewers rallied to overcome the 6-0 deficit. Teheran has surrendered 13 runs over his last two outings (11.2 innings) after pitching to a 1.53 ERA in his first six starts (35.1 innings). Overall, the 32-year-old Teheran has a 3.64 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across eight starts (47 innings) this season. He's lined up for a home matchup with the Reds in his next outing.