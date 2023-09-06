Teheran (hip) gave up an unearned run on one hit and three walks while striking out three over five innings in his latest rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville.

Teheran was making his third minor-league rehab start Tuesday and delivered his best outing yet, limiting Memphis to just one hit despite spotting only 37 of his 72 pitches for strikes. Though the Brewers likely would have wanted to see better efficiency from Teheran, he looks built up enough at this point to return from the 15-day injured list and potentially rejoin the big-league rotation. Incumbent No. 5 starter Adrian Houser (elbow) is on the shelf, and Colin Rea is slated to make a second straight start in his stead Thursday versus the Yankees. If Rea falters during his upcoming outing, the Brewers could turn to Teheran to replace Rea as their new No. 5 starter.