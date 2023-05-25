Teheran has been confirmed as the Brewers' starter Thursday night against the Giants.

Teheran ultimately passed his physical after agreeing to a one-year, major-league contract with Milwaukee earlier this week. He'll jump right into the rotation mix, though expectations should be rather low. The 32-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched in a game at the MLB level since 2021 and he was sporting a rough 5.63 ERA through 40 innings (eight starts) this season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Padres prior to opting out of what was a minor-league pact.