Brewers' Jung Ho Kang: Inks minor-league deal with Brewers

Kang signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Craig Calcaterra of NBC Sports reports.

Kang might have considered returning to Korea to play in the KBO, but as Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports, he may have to serve a three-year suspension due to his three DUI's if he were to head home. Kang hit .169 with 10 home runs and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate in 185 plate appearances with the Pirates before being released Aug. 5.

