Brewers' Junior Fernandez: Dealt to Brewers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers acquired Fernandez from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Presumably, the Diamondbacks will receive cash considerations in return. Fernandez inked a minor-league contract with Arizona over the offseason, but he's been on the development list and has not pitched since the minor-league season began. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022 and holds a career 5.17 ERA and 47:35 K:BB in 54 innings across parts of four major-league seasons.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Junior Fernandez: Signs with Arizona as NRI•
-
Mets' Junior Fernandez: Inks minors deal with Mets•
-
Royals' Junior Fernandez: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Royals' Junior Fernandez: Latches on with Kansas City•
-
Junior Fernandez: Headed to Japan•
-
Nationals' Junior Fernandez: Signs with Nats•