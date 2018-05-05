Guerra (2-2) gave up five runs on six hits in a loss to the Pirates on Friday, recording four strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Guerra walked home a run in the first inning, and then gave up a two-run homer to Corey Dickerson in the third, followed by a two-run inside-the-park home run to Starling Marte in the fifth. Guerra had been excellent in his previous four starts of the season, not allowing more than a run while going at least five innings. While he struggled Friday, he's still allowed only 19 hits in 27 innings on the year, to go along with a 25:12 K:BB. The Brewers are currently operating on a four-man rotation, but with a day off Monday, Guerra's next start will be against the Indians at home.