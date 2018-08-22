Brewers' Junior Guerra: Allows season-high 10 hits
Guerra gave up seven runs (two earned) on 10 hits in 5.1 innings Tuesday against the Reds, striking out six and walking one in a no-decision.
Guerra gave up a season-high in hits and was let down by some defensive errors. Guerra has now gone seven consecutive starts without a win, and has seen his ERA go from 2.79 to 3.72 in that span. Despite having just six wins in 24 starts this year, the right-hander still has an average 1.36 WHIP and a 122:51 K:BB in 130.2 innings. His next start will be a rematch with the Reds in Cincinnati.
