Guerra (1-0) held the Reds scoreless Tuesday, striking out seven over 5.2 innings while yielding three walks and one hit. He did not factor into the decision.

Guerra was terrific in this one, even though he didn't get a win to show for it. With a runner on base after a leadoff walk in the sixth and his pitch count up to 93, he didn't get the chance to get the final out he'd need to log a quality start, and the run support needed to get the win didn't come until the home half of the inning after he had been removed. Still, Guerra has looked strong in his first two starts, and it'll be tough to take him out of the rotation unless he falters. He'd currently be slated to take his next start in a favorable matchup Sunday against the Marlins.